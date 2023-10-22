Top track

Ben Platt - Grow As We Go (feat. Sara Bareilles)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez) - Bring it On 25th Anniversary Tour w/ Buddy

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 22 Oct, 6:30 pm
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez) - Bring it On 25th Anniversary Tour w/ Buddy - Live at LPR on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023

It’s 25 years since Bring it On and Ben and Ian have decided to mark the occasion by playing the entire of their debut, as a duo, o Read more

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ben Ottewell, Buddy

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

