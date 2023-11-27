DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Have you felt anxious or on edge when you’ve texted someone you’re dating but they haven’t gotten back to you in a few hours? On the other hand, do you have a tendency to be overly critical and nit- pick at every small imperfection in your partner when in
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.