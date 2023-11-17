Top track

Sparkling + Sunnbrella + Lucid Express

Supersonic
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de New Order, Happy Mondays & Hot Chip, c'est sûr !

SPARKLING
(Indie rock - Cologne, DEU)
SUNNBRELLA
(Indie pop - Londres, UK)
LUCID EXPRESS
(Dream pop - Hong Kong, CHN)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Lucid Express, Sunnbrella, Sparkling

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

