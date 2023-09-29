Top track

Trip Westerns + School Disco + Windshake

The Lanes
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
About

Rock n Roll / Psych n Soul

Trip Westerns are a 5 piece rock n roll band formed and based in Brighton with “their roots comfortably buried in the soil of mid-20th century rock and R&B, intertwined with lashings of surf and psychedelia – revelling in the tw Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Windshake, School Disco, Trip westerns

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

