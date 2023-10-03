DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ZENIZEN:
“This record is a representation of everything that has led me to this point. It’s been a long, bizarre path,” says Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt of her journey to make this record. P.O.C (Proof of Concept) follows a linear narrative: Like Peter and the Wo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.