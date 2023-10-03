Top track

How Hard

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ZENIZEN x MOTHERHOOD

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

How Hard
Got a code?

About

ZENIZEN:

“This record is a representation of everything that has led me to this point. It’s been a long, bizarre path,” says Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt of her journey to make this record. P.O.C (Proof of Concept) follows a linear narrative: Like Peter and the Wo Read more

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Zenizen, Motherhood

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.