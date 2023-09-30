Top track

Triple B / Daze / SoH showcase *SATURDAY PASS*

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 30 Sept, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
$43.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*THIS TICKET LINK IS ONLY FOR A SATURDAY PASS - WEEKEND PASSES AVAILABLE AT WWW.MTGLI.COM\*

Saturday September 30th 2023

Triple B / Daze / Streets of Hate Records and Miles To Go Presents

Day 1 of The BBB/DAZE/SOH Showcase 2023 featuring

Terror

Killing Read more

Miles To Go Presents

Lineup

10
Terror, Killing Time, Soul Search and 10 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

