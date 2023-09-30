DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
*THIS TICKET LINK IS ONLY FOR A SATURDAY PASS - WEEKEND PASSES AVAILABLE AT WWW.MTGLI.COM\*
Saturday September 30th 2023
Triple B / Daze / Streets of Hate Records and Miles To Go Presents
Day 1 of The BBB/DAZE/SOH Showcase 2023 featuring
Terror
Killing
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.