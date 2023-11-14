Top track

Quinn Oulton + Parthenope

The Fox & Firkin
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South London-based multi-instrumentalist, vocalist & producer Quinn Oulton is known for his unique concoction of electronic, indie and jazz, and has toured with Moses Boyd on saxophone.

Support from Parthenope

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Quinn Oulton, Parthenope

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

