DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après un concert à guichet fermés à La Gaîté Lyrique, Johnny Jane sera à La Cigale le 01 décembre 2023 !
Johnny Jane fait partie de ces musiciens que l’on sent capables d’explorer tous les styles. Citant aussi bien les Strokes que Yung Lean, King Krul
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.