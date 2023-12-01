Top track

Johnny Jane - Superstar

Johnny Jane

La Cigale
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.81

About

Après un concert à guichet fermés à La Gaîté Lyrique, Johnny Jane sera à La Cigale le 01 décembre 2023 !

Johnny Jane fait partie de ces musiciens que l’on sent capables d’explorer tous les styles. Citant aussi bien les Strokes que Yung Lean, King Krul Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Venue

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

