Hilight Tribe + Bandikoot In Dub

La Belle Electrique
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
€28

About

En devenant un des groupes incontournables de la scène electro et des festivals du monde entier, les Hilight Tribe ouvrent la voie à une nouvelle génération d’artistes qui suivent leur pas.

Amplitude sonore qui rivalise avec les dj les plus tenaces, Instr Read more

Présenté par Le Périscope.

Lineup

Hilight Tribe, Bandikoot

Venue

La Belle Electrique

Esp. Andry Farcy, 38000 Grenoble, France
Doors open8:00 pm

