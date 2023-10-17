DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DEHD live in Cleveland at Mahall's - October 17th
performing with Sarah Grace White.
$1 per ticket will be going to Plus1 - supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all.
Doors 7:00pm
Show 8:00pm
All Ages
