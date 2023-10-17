Top track

Lucky

DEHD

Mahall's
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DEHD live in Cleveland at Mahall's - October 17th

performing with Sarah Grace White.

$1 per ticket will be going to Plus1 - supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all.

Doors 7:00pm

Show 8:00pm

All Ages

All ages

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dehd

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

