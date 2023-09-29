Top track

Loraine James - Yes Mate!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loraine James + Anysia Kym

Public Records
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Loraine James - Yes Mate!
Got a code?

Event information

Loraine James - not Lorraine James, Loraine Jones, or any other common misspelling - began developing her musical language early in life. Growing up on Enfield's iconic and colourful Alma Estate in North London, she was surrounded by a plethora of parallel Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Loraine James

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.