Giorgos Xatzipavlou – “Ο Ελέφαντας Στο Δωμάτιο”

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
About

DOORS 7PM / SHOW 8PM

“Ο Ελέφαντας στο Δωμάτιο”

Μετά από αμέτρητες sold out παραστάσεις στην Ελλάδα αλλά και σε 22 ευρωπαϊκές πόλεις, ο Γιώργος Χατζηπαύλου, ο κορυφαίος και ιδιαίτερα παραγωγικός Έλληνας stand-up κωμικός φέρνει την 5η σόλο του παράσταση...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

