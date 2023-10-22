Top track

Running in the Night

Ollie Wride

Scala
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.05

About

Hot off the heels of his sold-out US solo debut at West Hollywood’s legendary Troubadour, British singer/songwriter Ollie Wride announces an exclusive 5-date headline tour. He has penned some of retrowave’s most popular tracks including “Running in The Nig Read more

Presented by Musigoorooo.

Lineup

Parallels, Ollie Wride

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

