Top track

Atmosphere

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kerri Chandler: Kaoz Theory

Studio 338
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Atmosphere
Got a code?

About

Kerri Chandler: Kaoz Theory

Kerri Chandler touches down at London's premiere indoor/outdoor dancing space, Studio 338, for an epic 9 hour showcase of his varied musical sensibilities. With a line-up specially curated by Kerri himself, featuring a cross-ge Read more

Presented by London Warehouse Events.

Lineup

1
Kerri Chandler, Jayda G, DJ Deep and 1 more

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.