Romain Swan - Call Me the Devil (feat. Samer Elnahhal)

Romain Swan & The Raindrops

La Boule Noire
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après avoir joué dans de nombreuses salles et clubs rock, Romain Swan et ses musiciens "The Raindrops" fouleront la scène de La Boule Noire pour un concert unique le 13 janvier 2024. Soutenu par des artistes reconnus de la profession et par la presse inter...

Présenté par Hit The Tone Records.

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

