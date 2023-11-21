Top track

Brighter Than Sunshine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Aqualung

Islington Assembly Hall
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £26.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brighter Than Sunshine
Got a code?

About

After releasing his critically acclaimed album ‘Dead Letters’ late last year, Aqualung - the producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matt Hales - announces details of six rare UK headline shows. Tickets for the shows, listed below, go on sale HERE f Read more

Presented by SJM.

Lineup

Aqualung

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs