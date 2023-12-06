Top track

We Don't Talk About Bruno

Punk Rock Factory

Legend Club
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

We Don't Talk About Bruno
About

Versus Music Project, in accordo con Mewes Entertainment Group, presenta:

PUNK ROCK FACTORY

Per la prima volta in Italia arriva il fenomeno di internet Punk Rock Factory, cresciuto online dalla sua fondazione nel 2014 soprattutto su Instagram e TikTok co...

Questo è un evento 10+
Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Punk Rock Factory

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

