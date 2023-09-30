Top track

Matt Johnson - Place In My Heart

Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai)

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are delighted again to host Yamaha and Vintage Vibe signature artist, keyboard player, producer and long-time co-writer for Jamiroquai - Matt Johnson - at the Jazz Cafe.

For the last 20 years, Matt has been the keyboard player for Jamiroquai, co-writin Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Matt Johnson

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

