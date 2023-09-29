DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blackout Club - Camden Rocks Takeover

The Underworld
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£8
About

Camden Rocks Festival takeover Blackout Club! Join us for Camden Town's weekly mashup club-night spinning the best indie / rock / alternative tunes, every Friday at the iconic Underworld. Purchase tickets for guaranteed entry!

18+ Only

Presented by Camden Rocks Festival.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
500 capacity
Accessibility information

