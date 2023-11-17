Top track

PET NEEDS - Embers

Pet Needs

The Waterfront Studio
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

PET NEEDS - Embers
About

PET NEEDS

As shows started to open up again, PET NEEDS embraced life like it was on the verge of ending again. Their headline shows gradually grew in size; they landed support slots with The Hives and Skinny Lister and recorded album number 2 with Frank T Read more

Presented by Everything Is Fine + New Cross Live
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Glitchers, PET NEEDS

Venue

The Waterfront Studio

139-141 King St, NR1 1QH, Norwich
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

