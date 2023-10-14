DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
Free
About

Live music + DJs across both floors from 10pm – 3am.

The legendary Blues Kitchen house band take to the stage for three incredible live sets. Expect to hear the likes of Aretha Franklin, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder & The Rolling Stones.

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

