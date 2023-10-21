DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Breath

New Century
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £25.65
About

English Folk Expo presents The Breath

The Breath is guitarist Stuart McCallum and BBC Folk Award winner, singer Ríoghnach Connolly. Based in Manchester their unique, contemporary take on alt-folk journeys from lush, beguiling storytelling to uplifting

Presented by English Folk Expo

Lineup

The Breath

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

