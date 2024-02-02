Top track

AMORE - Feria Lo Pagán

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AMORE

Laut
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

AMORE - Feria Lo Pagán
Got a code?

About

AMORE” es el proyecto artísitico de María, una murciana del 2000 que tras formarse como pianista se muda a Madrid y comienza a serlo para artistas como Javiera Mena, Daniel Sabater, Mori o Irenegarry.

Su ultimo lanzamiento “FIGHT!” viene de la mano del co Read more

Presented by PPL United.

Lineup

Amore

Venue

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.