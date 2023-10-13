Top track

Ben Wendel Quartet

The Century Room
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

($20-$35 | 7pm & 9pm sets) Welcome grammy-nominated saxophonist, Ben Wendel to the Century Room stage!

Ben Wendel (saxophone) Taylor Eigsti (piano) Or Baraket (bass) Jonathan Pinson (drums)

Ben Wendel

Grammy nominated saxophonist Ben Wendel was born in

Presented by the Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

