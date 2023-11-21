Top track

Django Django - Glowing in the Dark

Django Django

Festsaal Kreuzberg
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
Berlin
€34.89

Event information

Django Django kommen am 21.11.2023 nach Berlin!

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren. Von 8-16 Jahren nur in Begleitung einer erziehungsberechtigten bzw. erziehungsbeauftragten Person.

Präsentiert von Goodlive Artists GmbH & Co. KG

Lineup

Django Django

Venue

Festsaal Kreuzberg

Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

