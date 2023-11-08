DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robert Finley

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.35
About

The 69-year-old soul singer-songwriter returns with the Dan Auerbach-produced album; a swaggering tour de force of blues, soul and funk, sharing stories from the swaps of Louisiana.

Robert Finley played blues in juke joints and sang gospel in churches aro

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Robert Finley

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

