The Eighth Room's Alternative 80's Halloween Dance Party, with DJ Amy Darling and feat. Tim Cappello (from The Lost Boys) LIVE!

The Eighth Room
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Eighth Room's Totally Alternative 80s Halloween Dance Party featuring Tim Cappello (from The Lost Boys) LIVE, Plus...

DJ Amy Darling spinning NewWave, 80's Anthems, Goth, Alternative, and the Halloween Grooves from the Graveyard!

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Tim Cappello

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

