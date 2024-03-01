Top track

Roméo Elvis - Drôle De Décision

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Roméo Elvis

Rocher de Palmer
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsCenon
€32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Roméo Elvis - Drôle De Décision
Got a code?

About

Roméo Elvis, âgé de 30 ans, est l’une de figure emblématique de la scène hiphop francophone et l’un des artistes belges les plus streamés. Au fil des années, il a réussi à créer et consolider un lien particulier avec son public grâce à des projets musicaux...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Romeo Elvis

Venue

Rocher de Palmer

1 Rue Aristide Briand, 33150 Cenon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.