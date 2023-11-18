Top track

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS - No New World

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS, Cam Kahin

Elsewhere - The Hall
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
$35.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS - No New World
Got a code?

About

In order for you to join us, we require a valid scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies and Photogra Read more

PopGun Presents

Lineup

Cam Kahin, MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.