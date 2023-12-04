Top track

Bulgarian Cartrader + Alberta

POPUP!
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rendez-vous le 28 octobre 2023 au POPUP! pour le concert exceptionnel de Bulgarian Cartrader !

La comète de Halley balaie le ciel alors que Daniel Stoyanov naît à Sofia, en Bulgarie. Et depuis, cette "lente balle", le poursuit et le fait avancer. Pous...

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Alberta

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

