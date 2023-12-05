Top track

Saw You in a Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Japanese House

The Majestic Theatre
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$38.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Saw You in a Dream
Got a code?

About

“I know I shouldn’t need it but I want affection / I know I shouldn’t want it but I need attention,” sings Amber Bain – AKA UK musician The Japanese House – on “Touching Yourself”, a sad and sexy pop-leaning earworm about desire and heartbreak. Much of sec Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Japanese House, quinnie

Venue

The Majestic Theatre

4140 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.