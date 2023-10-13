DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Martin Hayes + The Common Ground Ensemble

EartH
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event is taking place in EartH Theatre.

Martin Hayes is regarded as one of the most significant talents to emerge in the world of Irish traditional music.  The concept of Common Ground Ensemble, his latest project, emerged gradually in recent years w Read more

Presented by Serious Events.

Lineup

Martin Hayes

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.