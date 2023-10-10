Top track

Salami Rose Joe Louis

Strange Brew
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Miss You So
About

Simple Things proudly presents: Salami Rose Joe Louis live at Strange Brew this October.

Salami Rose Joe Louis is a multi-instrumentalist producer from California and a signee to Flying Lotus’s independent label Brainfeeder. Drawing influences from jazz, Read more

Presented by Simple Things Festival.

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

