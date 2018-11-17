Top track

Acid King - Full Tilt Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DGTL Bengaluru 2023

The Lalit Ashok
17 Nov - 18 Nov
GigsBengaluru
From ₹3,931.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Acid King - Full Tilt Mix
Got a code?

About

DGTL returns to Bengaluru this year, bigger and better, to recreate the same magic and experience you’ve been waiting for.

DGTL India 2022 saw over 15,000 people over 3 days soak in world-class techno and electronic music, show-stopping and never-seen-bef Read more

Presented by Yozora Entertainment.

Lineup

12
Richie Hawtin, Tinlicker, Rødhåd and 12 more

Venue

The Lalit Ashok

The Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa High Grounds, Bangalore, Karnataka 560001, India
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.