Django Django

The Button Factory
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsDublin
€32.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

To access the exclusive presale, sign up to Django Django's mailing list here > http://www.djangodjango.co.uk/#

This event is for +18.

Organised by: Centre Point

Lineup

Django Django

Venue

The Button Factory

2 Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
550 capacity

