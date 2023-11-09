Top track

Gravity's Gone

Drive-By Truckers

Hotel Congress Plaza
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
About

Thursday, November 9th with support from Early James

Doors 7 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

$35 Advance, $40 Day of Show

21+

--Drive-By Truckers--

21+

Presented by Hotel Congress.

Lineup

Early James, Drive-By Truckers

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

