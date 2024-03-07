Top track

La Paloma - Sigo aquí

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Paloma presenta "Todavía no"

Planta Baja
Thu, 7 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsGranada
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Paloma - Sigo aquí
Got a code?

About

La Paloma en concierto en Granada presentando su disco de debut "Todavía no".

Todas las edades
Organizado por La Castanya.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Paloma

Venue

Planta Baja

Calle Horno de Abad, 11, 18002 Granada, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.