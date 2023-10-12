Top track

The Manatees w/ Venice Heath & Bandit live

The Lexington
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

Gotobeat is excited to partner with The Lexington in London to welcome The Manatees on Thursday, 12th October.

THE MANATEES - Hailing from a sleepy town on the south coast of England, The Manatees (Jay, Tyler & Miller) combine hip-hop samples, funk inspir Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Bandit, Venice Heath, The Manatees

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

