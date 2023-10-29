Top track

Peter Kernel - It's Gonna Be Great

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PETER KERNEL a Milano

BIKO
Sun, 29 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Peter Kernel - It's Gonna Be Great
Got a code?

About

Domenica 29 Ottobre arriva al Biko uno dei pilastri della scena underground europea: Peter Kernel, il duo post-pop-art-punk svizzero canadese formato da Aris Bassetti e Barbara Lehnhoff.

Il duo post-pop-art-punk svizzero/canadese formato da Aris Bassetti Read more

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

peter kernel

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.