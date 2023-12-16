Top track

Jessica Audiffred: Mad House World Tour

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
From $23.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dubbed “one of the hardest players in the game” (by Festival Voice), in only a few short years (since her introduction to the US market), Jessica’s North American resume already includes B2B showcases and tours with industry giants like Excision, sold out...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LXGRP.

Jessica Audiffred

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

