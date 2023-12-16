DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dubbed “one of the hardest players in the game” (by Festival Voice), in only a few short years (since her introduction to the US market), Jessica’s North American resume already includes B2B showcases and tours with industry giants like Excision, sold out...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.