Top track

Dylan - Girl Of Your Dreams

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dylan

Corn Exchange
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
£24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dylan - Girl Of Your Dreams
Got a code?

About

Having entered 2023 as one of UK pop’s hottest prospects, BBC Radio 1 Sound Poll, MTV Push and Amazon Music Artist to Watch shortlisted artist Dylan might only be at the beginning of her journey as one of the UK’s most exciting new pop talents, but she’s h Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio & Live Nation.

Lineup

Dylan

Venue

Corn Exchange

2 Wheeler Street, Cambridge, CB2 3QB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.