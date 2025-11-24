Top track

Eurovision (feat. Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2 Anti, Morad, Beny Jr, Ashe 22 & Freeze corleone)

Freeze Corleone + 667 + Meeting EKIP

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
24 Nov - 25 Nov
GigsParis
€140The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le Pass EKIP vous donne accès aux deux dates de Freeze Corleone et 667 (24/11/2023 et 25/11/2023) en placement Assis Catégorie Or au Zénith de Paris avec un Meeting EKIP et des gifts.

Présenté par surVOLTA.

Lineup

2
Freeze Corleone, Zuukou Mayzie, Norsacce Berlusconi and 2 more

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

