Doom Flamingo

Doom Flamingo

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $27.39

About

Doom Flamingo
Ember Music Hall
Doors Open at 8pm

Doom Flamingo is a six-headed synthwave beast with a Jekyll and Hyde element to the songwriting. Top Gun guitar riffs and Miami Beach poolside lounge-vibes, are all at once contrasted with eerie dar...

Presented by Doom Flamingo

Lineup

Doom Flamingo

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

