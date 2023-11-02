Top track

The Tubs

Crofters Rights
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Tubs + special guests

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

The Tubs

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:30 pm
80 capacity

