SM6 - Panic

SM6

The Underworld
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

SM6 - Panic
About

American, hard-hitting alternative band SM6 are a rising group with a powerful presence that can't be ignored. This six sibling band has amassed over 3M followers on TikTok and 2.7B views on their hashtag (#sm6band).

Presented by SM6

Lineup

SM6

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

