Hide + Kelan + Monika Badly

Crofters Rights
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HIDE are an electronic duo based in Chicago. The pair create dark and heavy sample-based compositions using a combination of self-sourced field recordings and various pop culture and media references. Their music is textured, minimal, and powerful, giving Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

Kelan, Hide

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

