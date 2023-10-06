Top track

They Move on Tracks of Never-Ending Light

This Will Destroy You + The Ocean

PROJECT HOUSE
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Will Destroy You are a Texan group who compose lengthy, atmospheric instrumental pieces utilizing a variety of guitar effects and dynamic changes. They incorporate influences such as shoegaze, ambient, doom metal and post-rock into their sound.

Presented by PROJECT HOUSE.

Lineup

The Ocean, This Will Destroy You

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

