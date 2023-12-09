Top track

Brandon Block, Continuous DJ Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ibiza Anthems Brunch Christmas Party

Q Shoreditch
Sat, 9 Dec, 12:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brandon Block, Continuous DJ Mix
Got a code?

About

Ibiza Anthems Brunch are back for our annual Christmas party! This year we takeover the stunning 5 star 'South Place Hotel' in London's Liverpool street.

Rewinding back to the White Isle's golden era, expect a carefree vive and to hear a timeless Ibiza cl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Resonate Media.

Lineup

Jonathan Ulysses

Venue

Q Shoreditch

55-61 Tabernacle St, London EC2A 4AA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.