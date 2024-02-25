DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miz Cracker - A Brief History Of The Entire World... and also me!

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
About

Meet and Greet - 6pm

GA - 7pm

Miz Cracker is bringing her latest comedy show “Miz Cracker: A Brief History of the Entire World... and Also Me!” to the United Kingdom! Her performance offers a queer twist on world history, blending comedy, dance, and drag...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

