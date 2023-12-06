DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY (with a LIVE band!!!)

The Bowery Electric
Wed, 6 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

21+ // limited tickets available at the door.

Happy Clam Presents: ANTI-HEROES - New York's best Taylor Swift cover band.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Happy Clam.

Venue

The Bowery Electric

327 Bowery, New York, NY 10003, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.